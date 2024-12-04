BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Cap of $111.51 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $774.35 or 0.00803867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $111.51 billion and $6.27 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 144,009,374 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 144,009,440.55. The last known price of BNB is 759.06054757 USD and is up 16.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2293 active market(s) with $5,512,108,590.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

