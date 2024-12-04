Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Declares $8.75 Quarterly Dividend

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 8.75 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.
Booking has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Booking to earn $209.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $35.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.
Booking Price Performance
Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,214.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,642.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,114.85. Booking has a one year low of $3,104.48 and a one year high of $5,258.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Booking
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
