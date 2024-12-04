Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Declares $8.75 Quarterly Dividend

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 8.75 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Booking has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Booking to earn $209.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $35.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,214.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,642.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,114.85. Booking has a one year low of $3,104.48 and a one year high of $5,258.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,820.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

