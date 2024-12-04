BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,097 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 36,914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 83.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Truist Financial raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NYSE WY opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The trade was a 79.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

