BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,251 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $1,376,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.67.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,970. This trade represents a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $146.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.36 and its 200-day moving average is $156.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.03%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

