Brokerages Set Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Target Price at C$21.33

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.33.

CFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Canfor Price Performance

About Canfor

CFP opened at C$17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.08. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$13.53 and a 52 week high of C$19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

