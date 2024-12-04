Brokers Offer Predictions for Iris Energy FY2025 Earnings

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Iris Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Iris Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $17,319,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,618,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 33.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,811,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,035,000 after buying an additional 958,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $9,969,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 576,726 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

