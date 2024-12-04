Brookfield Property Preferred (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.27. Approximately 35,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 45,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13.

Brookfield Property Preferred Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%.

About Brookfield Property Preferred

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

