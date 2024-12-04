Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.2 %

BRO stock opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.22.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BRO. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.42.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

