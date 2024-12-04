BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Up 8.6% in November

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 96,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
BRT Apartments Stock Performance
Shares of BRT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $361.90 million, a PE ratio of -36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $20.22.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 44,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BRT Apartments
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What is a support level?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.