Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) CMO Sells $145,181.66 in Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $145,181.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,121.59. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.77. The stock had a trading volume of 743,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,245. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $298.89. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.69.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

