Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,866,636. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $181,870.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,683.42. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,984 shares of company stock worth $1,385,056. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $313.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.69. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $241.29 and a one year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

