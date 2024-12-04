CAE (TSE:CAE) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CAE from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CAE from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CAE from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.06.

Shares of CAE stock traded down C$0.25 on Wednesday, reaching C$32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,720. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. CAE has a 52-week low of C$22.28 and a 52-week high of C$33.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

