Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases Shares of 264,900 Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 264,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 4,711.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,061,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth $741,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $603,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,994,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after buying an additional 196,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,504,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $7.84.

INTR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

