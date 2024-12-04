Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on VinFast Auto FY2024 Earnings

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of VinFast Auto in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.17). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for VinFast Auto’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $357.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.76 million.

VFS stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. VinFast Auto has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VinFast Auto by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

