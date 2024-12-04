Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 29327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,323,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,351,000 after purchasing an additional 359,838 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,771,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,002,000 after buying an additional 1,099,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,895,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,520,000 after buying an additional 517,412 shares during the period.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

