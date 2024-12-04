Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.71 Million Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Progyny were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Progyny by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Progyny from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $286.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.