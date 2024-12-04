Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.11% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 10.3% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 56.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 716.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALM. Stephens started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $100.86.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $785.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

