Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 52.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after buying an additional 1,285,836 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 215.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,955 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 4,306.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,626 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $34,483,000. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 14,556.8% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 881,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,778,000 after purchasing an additional 875,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Corning Stock Down 0.1 %

Corning stock opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. Corning’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 658.82%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

