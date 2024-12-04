CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag Sells 5,000 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,600. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CareDx Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of CDNA opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.84. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $34.84.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CareDx by 1,021.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000.
CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
