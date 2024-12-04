Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUKGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 53124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the second quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 310,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 70,555 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

