Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 53124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the second quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 310,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 70,555 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

