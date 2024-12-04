Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Catalyst Bancorp Price Performance
Catalyst Bancorp stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Catalyst Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $12.10.
Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Catalyst Bancorp
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
