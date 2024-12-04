CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 15,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 12,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

About CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities.

