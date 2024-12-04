Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 305 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 298.20 ($3.78), with a volume of 43976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.81).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Celebrus Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celebrus Technologies from GBX 330 ($4.18) to GBX 475 ($6.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Celebrus Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £117.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2,971.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 289.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta sold 34,383 shares of Celebrus Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.48), for a total transaction of £94,553.25 ($119,808.98). 15.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celebrus Technologies Company Profile

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

Featured Stories

