Celebrus Technologies plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.95 (LON:CLBS)

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Celebrus Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

CLBS opened at GBX 298.20 ($3.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £117.61 million, a PE ratio of 2,971.51 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 289.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.33. Celebrus Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.50 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 316 ($4.00).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celebrus Technologies from GBX 330 ($4.18) to GBX 475 ($6.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta sold 34,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.48), for a total transaction of £94,553.25 ($119,808.98). Corporate insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About Celebrus Technologies

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

