Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Alok K. Agrawal Sells 1,550 Shares of Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,550 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.54, for a total value of C$185,293.91.

Celestica Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of CLS stock opened at C$125.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$96.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$80.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The stock has a market cap of C$14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of C$35.13 and a twelve month high of C$130.00.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Celestica to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.