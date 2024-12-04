Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading 8.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) was up 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.35. Approximately 116,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,066,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLDX
Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Celldex Therapeutics
In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $308,430.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,416.88. This trade represents a 39.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 963,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,017,000 after buying an additional 321,325 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,937,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,725,000 after buying an additional 654,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 48,231 shares in the last quarter.
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Celldex Therapeutics
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.