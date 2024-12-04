Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading 8.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) was up 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.35. Approximately 116,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,066,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $308,430.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,416.88. This trade represents a 39.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 963,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,017,000 after buying an additional 321,325 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,937,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,725,000 after buying an additional 654,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 48,231 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

