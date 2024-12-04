Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.64 Million in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 33.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 30.0% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,252.46. This trade represents a 18.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bread Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.37%. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

