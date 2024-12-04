Centiva Capital LP Purchases 9,503 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Samsara by 104.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 69.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 250.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 75,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $4,225,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,357,117.80. This represents a 15.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,515. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,623,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,007,468 in the last ninety days. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.81 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.