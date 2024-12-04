Centiva Capital LP Sells 64,795 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,795 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in KE were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in KE by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in KE by 8.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 526,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KE by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 64,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Performance

NYSE BEKE opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.77. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BEKE

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.