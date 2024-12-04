CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW) Short Interest Up 8.3% in November

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CERo Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:CEROW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,264. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. CERo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
About CERo Therapeutics
