CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Short Interest Up 7.7% in November

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the third quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,884,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Price Performance

CFFS stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $11.64.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.