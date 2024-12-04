Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 229,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 291,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Chakana Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.