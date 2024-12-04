Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Up 16.0% in November

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 49,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock remained flat at $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,765. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

