Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Up 16.0% in November

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 49,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.