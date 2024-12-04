Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $20.33 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 171.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 283,029 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.14% of UDR worth $20,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 862.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,172 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in UDR by 8,460.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,855 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,572,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.99 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 459.47%.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.