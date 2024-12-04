Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $25.22 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,395 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 36,763 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $25,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 613 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

