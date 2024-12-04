Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $149.98 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 659.01%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $1,232,533.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,509 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,493.92. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $1,042,480.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,656,336.70. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,980 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

