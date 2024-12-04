Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $487,000 Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,037 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 109.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of STVN opened at €20.07 ($21.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €16.56 ($17.43) and a 1 year high of €34.73 ($36.56). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.59.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The business had revenue of €277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €274.36 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Stevanato Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

