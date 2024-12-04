Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 388 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Post were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,052,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Post by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,863,000 after purchasing an additional 419,945 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 874,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter worth about $23,089,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,491.14. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff A. Zadoks sold 28,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,475,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,131,848.48. The trade was a 29.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Price Performance

Shares of Post stock opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.67. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.17 and a one year high of $121.38.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

