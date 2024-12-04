Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZFS stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citizens Financial Services has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $333.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

