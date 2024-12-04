CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 11,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,514,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,707,000 after acquiring an additional 380,071 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $312,062.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,298. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,028 shares of company stock worth $1,811,681. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $240.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $241.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.32. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.47.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

