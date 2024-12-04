Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Cooper-Standard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 56,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,564. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.79. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $685.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

