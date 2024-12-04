Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,655,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,981 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Corebridge Financial worth $48,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 118.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $936,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,776,253,617.60. This represents a 10.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRBG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DOWLING & PARTN cut Corebridge Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

CRBG opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.02%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

