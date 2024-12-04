Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Up 6.5% – Time to Buy?

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 142,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 452,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.14.

The company has a market cap of $820.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 995.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 89.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

