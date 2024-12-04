CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.22. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

