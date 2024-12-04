Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 53.84%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Featured Stories

