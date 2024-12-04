CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,503,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 65,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight Capital upgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WCN opened at $191.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.02. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.25 and a 12 month high of $194.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

