CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $215,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $92,350.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,215.24. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total transaction of $2,828,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,485,785.60. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,442 shares of company stock worth $44,577,770. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $368.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.78. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

