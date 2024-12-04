CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $229,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 23.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 46.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. This trade represents a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total transaction of $1,358,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 529,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,893,869.92. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,560 shares of company stock valued at $37,909,141 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IT opened at $515.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $559.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.