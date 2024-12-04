CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 54,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 148.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 5.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 12.9% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of DMAR opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $380.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

