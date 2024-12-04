CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 901.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

